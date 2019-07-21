Finemark National Bank & Trust Continues to Hold Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Trimmed Holding in J & J Snack Foods Com (JJSF) by $10.36 Million as Stock Value Rose

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 3,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,397 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, up from 29,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $139.85. About 6.11 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp Com (JJSF) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 65,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 385,668 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.26M, down from 451,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in J & J Snack Foods Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $164.07. About 56,934 shares traded. J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) has risen 20.59% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.16% the S&P500. Some Historical JJSF News: 06/03/2018 US Demand for Snack Foods to Reach $93.2 Billion in 2022; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 28/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 4; 30/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods 2Q EPS 95c; 29/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Short-Interest Ratio Rises 98% to 11 Days; 21/05/2018 – J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 17/04/2018 – J & J SNACK FOODS SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – J&J SNACK FOODS 2Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.02

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold JJSF shares while 45 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 13.26 million shares or 2.78% less from 13.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assocs Lc, Washington-based fund reported 79,890 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Shufro Rose Limited Liability Corp has 19,689 shares. Proshare Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Neuberger Berman Gru Inc Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.12% of its portfolio in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) for 603,317 shares. Aperio Group Ltd has 12,142 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 20,999 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 26,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Qs Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Llc reported 28,623 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% or 171,621 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 5,065 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Cap Mgmt Limited Co has 1.67% invested in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) for 152,271 shares.

Analysts await J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 10.07% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.39 per share. JJSF’s profit will be $28.79 million for 26.81 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by J & J Snack Foods Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “No Better Story Than J&J Snack Foods? – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 01, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Hershey Company (HSY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “LUIGI’S® Real Italian Ice Debuts Red, White, & Blue Variety Box – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J Snack Foods Stays Afloat Amid Mounting Concerns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2018.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc Com (NYSE:LEG) by 201,237 shares to 807,178 shares, valued at $34.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc Com (NYSE:MAA) by 7,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 603,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del Com (NYSE:CAT).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Theme Parks Are Having a Challenging Summer – The Motley Fool” published on July 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Investorplace.com” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “‘Endgame’ highest-grossing film ever – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,554 shares to 1,234 shares, valued at $308,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 44,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340,879 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).