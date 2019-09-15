Finemark National Bank & Trust Lowered Its Enbridge (ENB) Holding by $337,896; Shares Declined; First Merchants Has Cut Its Alliant Com (LNT) Position by $716,184

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 51.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 9,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 8,847 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $319,000, down from 18,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 1.77 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 23/04/2018 – MPR News: BREAKING: Judge recommends Minnesota regulators approve contentious Line 3 oil pipeline, but not along Enbridge’s; 05/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO SEEK PARTIAL SALE OF GERMAN WIND FARM STAKE; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 24/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Letter: Support Enbridge Line 3; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF LINE 3 IS SHUT DOWN, REFINERS WILL BE SHORT OF FUEL AND LEFT TO TRANSPORT CRUDE BY RAIL; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake – Bloomberg; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. Does Not Expect a Material Consolidated Fincl Impact as a Result of FERC Revised Policy Statements

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Alliant Corp Com (LNT) by 13.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 14,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 93,198 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.58 million, down from 107,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Alliant Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 769,103 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook Of Alliant, Interstate Power And Light, And Wisconsin Power And Light To Negative; 10/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP LNT.N – CO’S IOWA CUSTOMERS WILL SEE SAVINGS THIS SUMMER AND INTO FUTURE THROUGH LOWER FEDERAL TAXES; 06/03/2018 – Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice; 24/05/2018 – Rate freeze a win for Alliant Energy customers in Wisconsin; 04/04/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS DUMORTIER RISK MGMT; 17/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to add more wind energy in Iowa; 08/03/2018 – Industry-Leading Determine, Inc. Hosts West Region User Group Featuring Key Customers Including Alliant Credit Union; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP – ALLIANT ENERGY’S WISCONSIN ENERGY COMPANY FILED PLANS WITH PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF WISCONSIN TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions to exhibit at NAMA Show in Las Vegas; 03/05/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS 50 YEARS OF REGIONAL KNOWLEDGE IN ENGEL AGENCY,

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $710.22 million for 24.93 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 3.53% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.85 per share. LNT’s profit will be $209.02M for 14.67 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

