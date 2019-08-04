Finemark National Bank & Trust Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding By $364,635; Scharf Investments Trimmed Starbucks (SBUX) Position By $53.55 Million

Scharf Investments Llc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 44.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Scharf Investments Llc sold 723,681 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Scharf Investments Llc holds 918,596 shares with $68.29M value, down from 1.64 million last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $114.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.51. About 6.16M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: STARBUCKS TRANSACTION IS `REASONABLY PRICED’; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks Reaches Agreement with Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 15/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks apologizes for arrests of two black men at store; 24/04/2018 – As Starbucks Embraces the Drive-Thru, a Few Speed Traps Ahead; 17/04/2018 – Britain’s Costa promises to recycle half a billion coffee cups by 2020; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE TO ELEVATE,; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY TO STARBUCKS A FEE OF $250M ON PACT TERMINATION; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 ADJ EPS $2.48-$2.53; 19/04/2018 – Starbucks plans to close all company-owned locations in the U.S. during the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias training; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SBUX.O CEO SAYS PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS NOT HAVING AN IMPACT ON U.S. SSS

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 11.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Finemark National Bank & Trust acquired 3,285 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Finemark National Bank & Trust holds 32,397 shares with $3.60M value, up from 29,112 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $255.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A has 1.1% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 120,403 shares. Parkside Bankshares Trust accumulated 1,099 shares. Highland Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 45,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) reported 13,855 shares stake. Northwest Counselors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.91% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Paradigm Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 2,298 were accumulated by Prelude Management Ltd Liability. Voya Inv Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.32M shares. Ohio-based James Inv Rech has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 2.37% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Veritable Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 46,491 shares. Fdx Advisors holds 0.21% or 71,288 shares in its portfolio. Seabridge Invest Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hightower Llc stated it has 724,802 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Moreover, North Star Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 4,771 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $26.98 million activity. Shares for $3.46 million were sold by Varma Vivek C on Wednesday, February 6. CULVER JOHN sold 169,096 shares worth $11.64 million.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Share Price Has Gained 132%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “I Was Wrong About Starbucks Stock – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks Earnings: SBUX Stock Surges as Q3 Profit, Sales Top Guidance – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.11 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, April 26 by Stephens. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8500 target in Friday, April 26 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, July 26. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $7500 target in Friday, April 26 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $65 target in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Friday, July 26. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fiduciary Counsel holds 4.77% or 231,999 shares. Iowa Retail Bank holds 11,485 shares. Ycg Limited Co has invested 1.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ulysses Management Limited Com reported 234,500 shares. Pnc Finance Services reported 2.94 million shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability owns 4,915 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Centurylink Invest Mngmt Com has 0.25% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,411 shares. Private Company Na holds 0.5% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 21,615 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.54% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 117,045 shares. Pettee Invsts accumulated 27,408 shares. Grassi Inv Mngmt reported 74,647 shares. Moors Cabot holds 0.61% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 83,332 shares. Jcic Asset owns 150 shares. 13,618 were accumulated by Aviance Ptnrs Limited Liability Company. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 3.06% or 249,618 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, February 7 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 30. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, June 6. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 23 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, April 12. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $132 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 WOODFORD BRENT sold $227,200 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 2,000 shares.

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 3,099 shares to 34,677 valued at $6.59M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) stake by 4,674 shares and now owns 3,095 shares. Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) was reduced too.