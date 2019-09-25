Finemark National Bank & Trust Maintains Holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB); Ruggie Capital Group Trimmed Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $4.29 Million; Stock Value Declined

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 98.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 2,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 45 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86,000, down from 2,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $874.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $25.59 during the last trading session, reaching $1767.2. About 2.77M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of cloud contract decision; 03/04/2018 – Conor Sen: @selling_theta *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON; 09/05/2018 – Rakuten Super Logistics Partners With inVia Robotics to Integrate Autonomous Mobile Robots into US Warehouses; 29/04/2018 – Walmart in Advanced Discussions to Invest In India’s Flipkart; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended its 18-month delivery partnership with Amazon effective May 1; 01/05/2018 – `Amazon Effect’ May Push Vancouver Housing Prices Even Higher; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 24/04/2018 – Amazon now lets shoppers track the exact location of delivery drivers in a ‘creepy, but convenient’ map; 11/05/2018 – CRAYON GROUP HOLDING ASA CRAYON.OL – HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY AMAZON WEB SERVICES AS ONE OF THEIR FIRSTS COMPETENCY MACHINE LEARNING PARTNERS IN EMEA; 16/05/2018 – Whoever takes the job will be working under the weight of Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 5,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 75,144 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.47 million, up from 69,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $87.01. About 1.57M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey

Ruggie Capital Group, which manages about $285.65M and $59.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Trust Exch Traded Fund 2 Nasdaq Cyb Etf by 29,845 shares to 73,233 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard High Div Yld Etf (VYM) by 43,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl A (BRKA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sphera Funds Mgmt Limited reported 4,200 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Headinvest Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.19% or 360 shares. 5,715 were accumulated by Eidelman Virant. Investec Asset Mngmt reported 648,507 shares. United Asset Strategies reported 1.96% stake. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 4.31 million shares. Advsrs Ok has invested 1.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Temasek Hldg (Private) Limited holds 0.48% or 35,153 shares. Friess Assoc Limited Liability reported 17,217 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12,530 shares or 4.96% of its portfolio. Cornerstone holds 0.19% or 1,052 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 750,159 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr Inc reported 0.18% stake. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 402 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,819 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 96.04 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. On Thursday, August 29 AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC bought $57.04M worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 764,501 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsr Mgmt has invested 0.63% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Payden & Rygel reported 900 shares stake. 545,751 are owned by Automobile Association. Tudor Inv Et Al has 24,841 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fernwood Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,475 shares. Michigan-based Csat Invest Advisory Lp has invested 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 15,200 shares or 0.07% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Lmr Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 169,459 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Ls Advisors invested 0.11% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Raymond James & owns 681,481 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 823,733 shares. Brookmont Cap Management has invested 0.89% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Kwmg Ltd Company, a Kansas-based fund reported 26,596 shares.