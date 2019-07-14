Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Decreased Its Dollar Gen New (DG) Stake as Market Value Declined; Roanoke Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by $605,790 as Stock Declined

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 12,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,444 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, down from 64,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.52. About 1.22 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.59M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – Boeing Tops Airbus With $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 787s; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Will Engage With U.S., China; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: India’s Jet Airways Orders 75 737 MAX Airplanes; 20/05/2018 – Bangkok Air Talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes; 09/03/2018 – St. Louis Post-Dispatch: EXCLUSIVE: Trump to tout tax cuts at Boeing in St. Louis on Wednesday; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to Class B of United Airlines’ 2018-1 EETC; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Wins Four New Orders in 2018

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. 8,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. 19,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50 million. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 100,553 are held by Point72 Asset Mgmt L P. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.72% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 43,995 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp reported 16,538 shares stake. Cwh Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Com stated it has 10,316 shares. Fiduciary Trust owns 17,517 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank, Montana-based fund reported 1,872 shares. Pentwater Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Vigilant Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.09% or 1,629 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt reported 2,753 shares. Fund Mgmt Sa holds 30,528 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Arvest Bank & Trust Division holds 0.03% or 1,051 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Com owns 4,608 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Raymond James accumulated 585,912 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Llc Pa has 2,676 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $405.57M for 22.54 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,009 are owned by Cibc Asset. The United Kingdom-based Bp Public Ltd has invested 0.13% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 1.92 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. Smithfield Tru invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Kentucky Retirement Sys invested in 0.13% or 11,493 shares. Axa reported 204,302 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 0.06% or 50,107 shares. Condor Capital has invested 0.3% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Confluence Wealth Management Limited Liability Co holds 5,713 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Fenimore Asset Mngmt reported 360,676 shares stake. Welch Gp Limited Com invested in 2,781 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Company holds 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 22,918 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Cibc Financial Bank Usa has 0.13% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).