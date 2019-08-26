Finemark National Bank & Trust Increased Its 3M Co (MMM) Holding; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC)

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 3.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Finemark National Bank & Trust acquired 1,837 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Finemark National Bank & Trust holds 60,225 shares with $12.51M value, up from 58,388 last quarter. 3M Co now has $90.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $156.76. About 196,841 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018

Among 5 analysts covering Dixons Carphone (LON:DC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Dixons Carphone has GBX 220 highest and GBX 125 lowest target. GBX 147’s average target is 34.92% above currents GBX 108.95 stock price. Dixons Carphone had 10 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 2. Goldman Sachs maintained Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) on Monday, June 24 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Friday, June 21. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, May 22 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, June 28, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. See Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) latest ratings:

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. Shares for $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R.

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) stake by 7,366 shares to 32,349 valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 13,681 shares and now owns 266,623 shares. Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadinha Co Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Boston Rech Management has 2.11% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 11,657 shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.52% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 247,295 shares. 988 are held by Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc. West Coast Financial Ltd Llc invested in 0.97% or 19,803 shares. National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 1,842 were reported by Ccm Inv Advisers Limited Liability. Minneapolis Group Limited Co has 3.23% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 111,985 shares. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). National Pension reported 580,189 shares. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund holds 0.52% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 11,448 shares. Diker Mngmt Lc owns 3,935 shares. Rnc Cap Mngmt holds 1,797 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt reported 0.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

The stock increased 1.11% or GBX 1.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 108.95. About 1.95 million shares traded. Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company has market cap of 1.27 billion GBP. The firm operates through four divisions: UK & Ireland, Nordics, Southern Europe, and Connected World Services . It currently has negative earnings. It offers various services and products in the United Kingdom and Ireland, including mobile handsets and other connected devices under the Carphone Warehouse brand; electrical and telecommunications products under the CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brand; computing services and products to business to business clients under the PC World Business name; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Knowhow brand, as well as repairs and support services for Carphone Warehouse and Phone House under the Geek Squad brand name.