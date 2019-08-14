Finemark National Bank & Trust Lifted Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Position; Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Cut By $1.55 Million Its Caredx (CDNA) Position

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) stake by 8.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Finemark National Bank & Trust acquired 5,185 shares as Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB)’s stock declined 3.21%. The Finemark National Bank & Trust holds 69,953 shares with $5.88M value, up from 64,768 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industries N now has $24.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.67% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $73.59. About 887,956 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased Caredx Inc (CDNA) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 50,000 shares as Caredx Inc (CDNA)’s stock rose 21.10%. The Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture holds 50,000 shares with $1.58 million value, down from 100,000 last quarter. Caredx Inc now has $1.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.39% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $24.23. About 196,689 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – OLERUP QTYPE RECEIVED CE MARK APPROVAL AND IS AVAILABLE ON BOTH ROCHE & APPLIED BIOSYSTEMS PLATFORMS; 01/05/2018 – CareDx Activities at American Transplant Congress

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages CareDx Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why CareDx Stock Is Sliding Today – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CareDx (CDNA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CareDx, Inc (CDNA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CDNA INVESTIGATION ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts CareDx (CDNA) Investors to Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orbimed Advisors Limited Liability Com invested 0.4% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Geode Capital Management Lc reported 480,371 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% or 19,165 shares in its portfolio. Secor Cap Advsrs LP reported 10,105 shares. Awm Investment Inc reported 286,002 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc accumulated 2,924 shares. Pier Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 154,132 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Spark Inv Limited Liability reported 0.2% stake. Oberweis Asset Management reported 1.32% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Caprock Gp Incorporated holds 0.05% or 8,205 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 0.05% or 47,325 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 2.27 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal General Group Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Among 4 analysts covering CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CareDx has $4800 highest and $3000 lowest target. $37’s average target is 52.70% above currents $24.23 stock price. CareDx had 10 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Hold” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, March 7. Raymond James maintained the shares of CDNA in report on Friday, March 22 with “Strong Buy” rating.

Among 5 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries had 14 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) rating on Monday, August 5. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $9100 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, August 5. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Nomura. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 5 by Bank of America. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, July 11. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, August 5 report.