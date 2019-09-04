Finemark National Bank & Trust Stake in Dollar Gen New (DG) Decreased by $1.53 Million; Lincluden Management LTD Holding in Citigroup (C) Upped by $791,740

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 12,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 51,444 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, down from 64,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $157.36. About 856,730 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Jennifer Beugelmans Named VP of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 34.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 12,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 49,619 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, up from 36,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $64.24. About 6.48 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi united at either end of leadership conundrum; 04/04/2018 – Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to leadership positions on the Board of Directors of STRIVE International; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 05/04/2018 – MXN SEEN AT 18.63 VS USD AT END OF 2018: CITI SURVEY; 21/05/2018 – EMEA Loans Drop 33% in 2018, Citi Leads; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: SYRIA A MINOR OIL PRODUCER; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS MERCK’S COMPELLING NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DATASETS WILL LEAD TO ITS NEAR/MIDTERM DOMINANCE OF NSCLC INDICATION; 19/03/2018 – Latin American Bond Sales Drop 7.7% This Year, Citi Leads; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CITIGROUP’S ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $12.4 BLN AT QUARTER END COMPARED TO $12.0 BLN; 29/05/2018 – TILT RENEWABLES – ENTERED INTO UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT WITH CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS AND FORSYTH BARR GROUP ON A$300 MLN EQUITY RAISING

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18M for 28.72 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,194 shares to 51,548 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 33,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.12% or 350,869 shares in its portfolio. 1,431 were accumulated by Huntington Bancshares. 752 were reported by Guardian Life Insur Communications Of America. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.11% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd accumulated 0% or 1,762 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd has 20,285 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 109 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 1.05 million shares. Orrstown Fincl Service Inc has invested 0.05% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Wells Fargo Mn holds 1.80M shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.04% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Liberty Management has 1,754 shares. Moreover, M&R Mngmt has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 30 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl reported 83,873 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 232 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Duncker Streett And has invested 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sumitomo Life Insur reported 73,785 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Lc reported 39,186 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 0.22% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 83,973 were accumulated by Middleton & Inc Ma. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Com accumulated 823,812 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt holds 62 shares. Acr Alpine Rech Ltd Co holds 2.58% or 82.57M shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.43% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 10,932 shares. Cambridge Co reported 4,153 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Donald Smith & Inc accumulated 986,636 shares. Cortland Advisers Ltd Company holds 1.72% or 646,905 shares. 1.23 million were reported by Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp.

