Finemark National Bank & Trust Raised Position in 3M Co (MMM) by $380,259; Kkr & Co (KKR) Holder Walnut Private Equity Partners Trimmed Holding

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 1,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 60,225 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.51M, up from 58,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $161.45. About 264,292 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (KKR) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc sold 38,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, down from 438,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Kkr & Co Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $24.59. About 196,236 shares traded. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) has declined 2.05% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical KKR News: 29/05/2018 – KIMBELL ROYALTY – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, HAYMAKER’S PRIVATE EQUITY SPONSORS WILL OWN ABOUT 37% OF KIMBELL; 07/03/2018 – KKR to Buy Heartland Dental From Owners Including Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan; 15/05/2018 – JBF INDUSTRIES – CO ENTERED INTO DISCUSSIONS WITH CONSORTIUM OF LENDERS FOR RESTRUCTURING OF DEBT OF AROUND 26 BLN RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE; 03/05/2018 – KKR & CO LP – INCREASE IN AVAILABLE SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO $500 MILLION, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: KKR launches unit focused on impact investing; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – KKR launches unit focussed on impact investing; 18/05/2018 – CVC to Buy Finnish Health-Care Firm Mehilainen From Triton, KKR; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala halts Abraaj investment deal talks; 03/05/2018 – KKR’s New Pitch to Investors

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 3,948 shares to 64,383 shares, valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,779 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Perritt Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.2% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Oarsman Incorporated holds 0.19% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,936 shares. Crestwood Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.36% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Daiwa Secs Group stated it has 46,202 shares. 17,549 were reported by Bartlett Co Limited Liability Co. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com owns 1,802 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Drexel Morgan Co has 1.77% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 9,585 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel stated it has 1.69% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tci Wealth holds 19,686 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Co reported 60,451 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Co has 218,749 shares. 6.49 million were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. The Illinois-based Thomas Story & Son has invested 4.24% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Advisory Service Net Ltd Liability Corp holds 16,849 shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited has 5.14% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold KKR shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 3.17 million shares or 9.71% less from 3.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walnut Private Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 7.01% or 400,000 shares. Moreover, Covey Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 6.73% invested in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) for 212,815 shares. Davis Ltd holds 2.50 million shares. Pinnacle Holding Limited Liability invested 0% in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR). Walter Keenan Consulting Com Mi Adv holds 32,500 shares. Moreover, Essex Fincl has 0.15% invested in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) for 21,345 shares.

