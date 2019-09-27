Finemark National Bank & Trust Stake in Enbridge (ENB) Lowered by $337,896 as Market Value Declined; Intel (INTC) Holder Hourglass Capital Trimmed Its Stake by $5.42 Million

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 51.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 9,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 8,847 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $319,000, down from 18,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.88. About 929,610 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE W/ PROPOSALS TO; 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Board Establishes Special Panel of Independent Directors to Review Proposal; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q EPS C$0.26; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE STARTS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 18/05/2018 – SEP ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER & FORMS A CONFLICTS COMMITTEE; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. Does Not Expect a Material Consolidated Fincl Impact as a Result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 49.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 115,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 117,440 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62M, down from 232,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.13B market cap company. It closed at $50.92 lastly. It is down 6.00% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg;; 17/05/2018 – Intel Corporation’s (INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich Hosts 2018 Stockholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Intel Capital to Headline 37th Annual Michigan Growth Capital Symposium; 04/05/2018 – Investor Intel: Lithium’s not so secret untapped supply; 10/03/2018 – Ryan Knutson: Exclusive, inside the room details of Intel’s game plan to counter Broadcom’s deal for Qualcom; 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,435 shares to 41,104 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 3,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $707.93 million for 25.63 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Take Me Away: What New Permian Pipeline Capacity Means For Crude Prices And Exports – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 Highly Defensive Stocks to Buy Before October – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Enbridge Reaches Agreement with Shippers to Place the Line 3 Replacement Pipeline into Service in Canada – PRNewswire” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Trans Mountain to Face New Challenges: Should Investors Give Up on the Industry and Sell Enbridge (TSX:ENB)? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge and Houston LNG co. working on pipeline partnership in South Texas – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $352.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 7,795 shares to 171,856 shares, valued at $8.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 12,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,693 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

