Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Raised Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding; Firefly Value Partners LP Has Trimmed Deere & Co (DE) Position

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 6.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 34,540 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The Firefly Value Partners Lp holds 481,935 shares with $79.86M value, down from 516,475 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $51.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $165.08. About 1.27M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 21/03/2018 – U.S. tariffs could raise steel prices by 30 percent and may prompt the company to switch materials, Deere & Co CEO Samuel Allen said on Wednesday; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 6.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Finemark National Bank & Trust acquired 9,309 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Finemark National Bank & Trust holds 144,600 shares with $8.08 million value, up from 135,291 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $36.48B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $55.42. About 2.36 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Marathon Petroleum’s Baa2 Rating And Reviews Andeavor And Andeavor Logistics For Upgrade; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS HARDLY ANY EVIDENCE ON EMPLOYMENT GROWTH PICKING UP TO A LEVEL THAT WOULD PUT UPWARD PRESSURE ON WAGE GROWTH-MINUTES; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES EXITED MPC, LOW, GOOGL, MDT, ANDV IN; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTED HYDROCRACKER ON SATURDAY; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum will reportedly buy Andeavor for over $20 billion; 25/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.46/SHR; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – HAS BEGUN SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION’S REFINERY IN GARYVILLE, LOUISIANA; 22/03/2018 – S. Africa Reserve Bank MPC Member Kahn to Retire End September; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Purchase of Andeavor to Be Announced Monday; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Acquisition of Andeavor Unanimously Approved by Both Companies’ Boards, Expected to Close in 2H

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) stake by 8,570 shares to 4,527 valued at $228,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (AGG) stake by 6,427 shares and now owns 44,490 shares. Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) was reduced too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity. The insider ROHR JAMES E bought $601,750.

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $9000 highest and $6200 lowest target. $72.43’s average target is 30.69% above currents $55.42 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 16 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, May 10. Jefferies maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Tuesday, September 3 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcf Advsr Ltd Com holds 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 525 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 18,809 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsrs reported 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cypress Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) accumulated 943 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 7.38 million were accumulated by Northern. The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Da Davidson And owns 21,569 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.12% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Us Bancorp De invested in 0.31% or 1.98M shares. Stoneridge Partners Limited Liability Company has 105,139 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cwm Limited Liability, Nebraska-based fund reported 11,419 shares. Tdam Usa owns 22,159 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Schroder Invest Management Group Inc holds 509,595 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited invested in 266,676 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Among 14 analysts covering Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock has $19700 highest and $13200 lowest target. $169.79’s average target is 2.85% above currents $165.08 stock price. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock had 25 analyst reports since May 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Monday, August 19. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15800 target in Thursday, May 23 report. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, June 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 12. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, July 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Bank of America. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12M for 19.11 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Windward Management Ca holds 0.29% or 13,815 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 45,339 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Country Club Trust Co Na reported 1,750 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Personal Fincl Svcs holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 44,118 shares. 1.09 million are held by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Co reported 0.3% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Brown Brothers Harriman reported 230,048 shares stake. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 3,000 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP stated it has 275,009 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Girard Prns holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,243 shares. Palisade Asset Management Ltd accumulated 45,693 shares. Cutler Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company owns 87,366 shares for 2.78% of their portfolio. Ent Financial Service Corp has 2,835 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).