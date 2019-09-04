Finemark National Bank & Trust Decreased Its Dollar Gen New (DG) Position; Earthstone Energy Class A (ESTE) SI Decreased By 4.58%

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) stake by 20.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 12,890 shares as Dollar Gen Corp New (DG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Finemark National Bank & Trust holds 51,444 shares with $6.14M value, down from 64,334 last quarter. Dollar Gen Corp New now has $40.01B valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $155.63. About 2.38M shares traded or 37.70% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE

Earthstone Energy Inc Class A (NYSE:ESTE) had a decrease of 4.58% in short interest. ESTE’s SI was 712,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.58% from 746,300 shares previously. With 131,900 avg volume, 5 days are for Earthstone Energy Inc Class A (NYSE:ESTE)’s short sellers to cover ESTE’s short positions. The SI to Earthstone Energy Inc Class A’s float is 3.89%. The stock decreased 5.81% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.24. About 199,440 shares traded. Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) has declined 54.61% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESTE News: 14/03/2018 Earthstone Energy 4Q EPS 9c; 18/04/2018 – EARTHSTONE ENERGY FILES $750M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 15/05/2018 – Earthstone at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Earthstone Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Earthstone Energy 1Q EPS 19c; 24/05/2018 – ABF Journal: Bank of Texas Upsizes Earthstone Energy Facility to $225MM; 02/04/2018 – Earthstone Energy Announces Promotion of Robert J. Anderson to President; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 14/03/2018 – EARTHSTONE ENERGY INC – SEES 2018 CAPEX $170 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Earthstone Energy 4Q Rev $35.7M

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $208.81 million. The Company’s asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas, the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas, and in the Williston Basin of North Dakota. It has a 3.32 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 70 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 9 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 12,051 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved reserves, 9,361 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 2,690 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 5,194 shares to 51,548 valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1. It also upped Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 1,410 shares and now owns 39,669 shares. Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18M for 28.40 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H & invested in 159,069 shares. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 4,480 shares. Ledyard State Bank reported 55,570 shares stake. Naples Glob Advsrs Limited invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Oppenheimer Inc reported 0.12% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). British Columbia Inv Corporation reported 46,969 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 230 shares. Van Eck invested in 18,959 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.02% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 15,460 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 446,618 shares. Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Lvm Cap Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 56,199 shares. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 2,203 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pictet & Cie (Europe) owns 3,561 shares. Lateef Invest Management Lp accumulated 6,984 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Dollar General has $18000 highest and $105 lowest target. $149.24’s average target is -4.11% below currents $155.63 stock price. Dollar General had 36 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Friday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, August 30. Guggenheim maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $130 target. Piper Jaffray maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 17. The stock has “Top Pick” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, June 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 31 by UBS.