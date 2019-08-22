Finemark National Bank & Trust Boosted Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding by $465,764 as Share Value Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shares Rose While Citizens & Northern Has Lifted Holding by $783,216

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 8,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 211,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26M, up from 202,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $54.36. About 1.20M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 43.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 7,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 23,430 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, up from 16,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 645,768 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,099 shares to 34,677 shares, valued at $6.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,656 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can TJX Companies Fix Its Weakest Link? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “TJX Companies Earnings: Still on Pace for Modest Growth in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “TJX Cos. (TJX) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS, Comp. Sales Up 2%; Offers Q3 & FY20 EPS Guidance Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BIDU, GOOGL, KSS, HD, TJX – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

