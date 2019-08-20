Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Boosted Its Holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by $435,540 as Market Valuation Declined; Cwh Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) by $301,200 as Stock Declined

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 5,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 69,953 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88M, up from 64,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $72.5. About 1.32 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer

Cwh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc sold 5,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 56,878 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 61,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $55.36. About 4.73M shares traded or 7.61% up from the average. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS 1Q NET REV. $3.58B; 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.44 million for 17.74 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.