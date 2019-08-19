Finemark National Bank & Trust Trimmed Its Holding in Pfizer (PFE) by $468,342; Cohen & Steers Increases Stake in Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 11,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 406,277 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.26M, down from 417,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $34.92. About 2.73 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 28/03/2018 – New top 10!~ Elephants can’t jump? IDEA’s Mike Rea says some Big Pharma players are crushing old beliefs @ideapharma $AZN $PFE $NVS; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS AT HIGH RISK OF RENAL CELL CARCINOMA RECURRENCE AFTER SURGERY; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International AB: Positive results with DiviTum® from new Pfizer study presented at the AACR congress; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls as Company Mulls OTC Unit’s Future–Update

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) by 148.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 6.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 10.17M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.65M, up from 4.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Empire State Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.38. About 41,454 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 33,481 shares to 102,418 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hp Inc by 25,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wi by 313,939 shares to 23.11 million shares, valued at $718.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Fund (MYD) by 38,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,279 shares, and cut its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

