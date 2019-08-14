Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Decreased Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stake; CHESSWOOD GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAN (CHWWF) Shorts Decreased By 1.73%

CHESSWOOD GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) had a decrease of 1.73% in short interest. CHWWF’s SI was 130,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.73% from 133,200 shares previously. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.57. About 1,500 shares traded or 453.51% up from the average. Chesswood Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) stake by 60.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 4,674 shares as Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL)’s stock rose 8.16%. The Finemark National Bank & Trust holds 3,095 shares with $512,000 value, down from 7,769 last quarter. Lauder Estee Cos Inc now has $63.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.67% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $175.96. About 755,808 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.93 million for 87.98 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na reported 13,616 shares stake. Cannell Peter B And holds 2,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 135,298 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Sarasin & Prns Llp holds 0.13% or 39,312 shares. 10,810 were reported by Paradigm Asset Co Ltd Co. Advisor Lc stated it has 5,734 shares. Westpac Bk Corp reported 0% stake. Epoch Prtn has 0.03% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 40,155 shares. New York-based State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.14% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Edgewood Management Ltd holds 3.95% or 6.83 million shares in its portfolio. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Com owns 1,468 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.13% or 397,887 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 488,648 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel accumulated 0.03% or 8,324 shares. Highland Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.55% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 43,378 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $71.09 million activity. 27,830 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $4.65M were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION. $66.44M worth of stock was sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Monday, February 25.

Among 7 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $173 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 8 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 7. The company was upgraded on Thursday, March 7 by J.P. Morgan.

