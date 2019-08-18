Finemark National Bank & Trust Continues to Hold Position in 3M Co (MMM); Bright Rock Capital Management Has Lifted Acuity Brands (Holding Co) (AYI) Holding

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc (AYI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $123.99. About 233,565 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Acuity Brands, Inc; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Closing of Two New Acquisitions; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Net $96.9M; 19/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc: Verve Adds Atrius(TM) IoT Solutions from Acuity Brands to Its Location-Based Mobile Marketing Platform; 05/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC AYI.N : JMP SECURITIES RAISES TO MARKET OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $2.09; 26/04/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc.: Spatial DNA Signs as Atrius IoT Partner to Deliver Leading Enterprise System Integration and Visual Analytics Platform; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS: PURCHASE OF IOTA ENGINEERING

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 1,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 60,225 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.51 million, up from 58,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $161.5. About 3.48M shares traded or 14.56% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 2,606 shares. Cetera Ltd Co stated it has 0.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Prio Wealth LP invested 0.89% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The Kansas-based Mariner Limited Liability Company has invested 0.88% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Liability Corp holds 0.25% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 16,849 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn stated it has 8,002 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Management North America Inc owns 5,305 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 84,953 shares. Pictet North America, Switzerland-based fund reported 4,096 shares. Washington-based Tradewinds Cap Lc has invested 0.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 5,027 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Iberiabank Corp reported 26,028 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc reported 219,460 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.18% or 1,200 shares. Old Financial Bank In reported 0.22% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,625 shares to 25,620 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,483 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

