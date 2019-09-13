Finemark National Bank & Trust Holding in Anadarko Pete (APC) Decreased by $6.38 Million as Share Value Rose; Blue Chip Partners Has Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $363,812; Stock Value Declined

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 88.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 91,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 11,286 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $796,000, down from 102,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 188.09% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 4,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 29,552 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27 million, down from 34,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.98. About 9.08M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO SUPPORT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH CABINET CONFIRMS INTENTION TO EVENTUALLY LOWER GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM – ECONOMY MINISTER; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS SHARE OF OVERSEAS UPSTREAM EXPANSION WILL BE ”A GOOD PORTION” IN LONG-TERM BUT WON’T BE COMPARABLE TO HOME; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL RESUMES LNG PRODUCTION IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Pleas for Bailout, Exxon Bids High: Energy Wrap

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.77 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hennessy Advsr accumulated 138,710 shares. Windsor Cap Management Limited Co holds 0.73% or 20,729 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ariel Investments Limited Liability Corp stated it has 66,367 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Washington Trust Co holds 1.47% or 349,130 shares in its portfolio. Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 151,515 shares. Moreover, Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability Corporation has 0.54% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 3,775 were accumulated by Cordasco Financial Ntwk. Lpl Financial Ltd Co reported 0.24% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tru Communication Of Vermont owns 186,389 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.86% stake. Trillium Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 7,756 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc invested in 0.47% or 8,938 shares. Woodstock reported 111,284 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price reported 65,853 shares.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $446.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5,316 shares to 98,702 shares, valued at $9.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 9,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 663,376 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 8,324 shares. Da Davidson & accumulated 8,774 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Magnetar Fincl Ltd accumulated 1.75M shares or 2.47% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Moreover, Ls Inv Advisors has 0.05% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 11,210 shares. Twin Tree Lp holds 50,167 shares. 8,505 were reported by Conning. Natl Asset Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 5,546 shares. Security reported 0.05% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams reported 5,365 shares stake. Jet Invsts LP holds 9.02% or 648,000 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Associates Inc stated it has 1,434 shares. Moreover, Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0.03% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

