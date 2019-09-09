Finemark National Bank & Trust Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Has Lowered by $301,928; Bath Savings Trust Co Decreased Its Position in Colgate Palmolive Company (CL) as Stock Price Rose

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Company (CL) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 7,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 62,681 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, down from 69,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $73.5. About 1.30 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 6,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 113,945 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, down from 120,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $48.05. About 4.29 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 06/04/2018 – The fallout over $INCY setback continues at $BMY and $NLNK, adding a note about NewLink program review in light of PhIII failure; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff D; 27/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/5/2018, 8:00 PM; 23/05/2018 – Official strategy to improve worker output called into doubt by research Bristol City boasts cluster of high-skill industries; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 27/03/2018 – Breckenridge: Entecavir a Generic Version of Baraclude Tablets by Bristol-Myers Squibb; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves new dosing for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II, worth $236,440 on Thursday, May 16.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 33,481 shares to 102,418 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland Capital Mgmt reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Rice Hall James & Associates Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Vanguard holds 132.48M shares. Adirondack Co reported 0.79% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ghp Inc owns 4,760 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Madison Invest Holding reported 0.08% stake. Bragg Advsr owns 57,172 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 9,873 were accumulated by Coldstream Cap. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 5,157 were reported by Chilton Inv Communications Limited Co. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 311,463 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd accumulated 18,341 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd owns 0.19% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 2.24 million shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd stated it has 314 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.71B for 11.44 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $604.66M for 25.88 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 5,762 shares to 16,221 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Coast Fincl Ltd Liability Company owns 7,504 shares. Cypress Capital Grp Incorporated owns 37,314 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset reported 0.07% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.33% or 270,462 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 23.83M shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 286,400 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 1,200 shares. 90,271 were reported by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. A D Beadell Inv Counsel owns 9,220 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.04% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 39,000 shares. Victory Cap accumulated 90,877 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.24% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Bb&T Corporation has 274,086 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. 107,831 are held by Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. 18,144 are held by Mai Mngmt.

