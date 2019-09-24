Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Decreased By $428,500 Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Position; Autodesk (ADSK) Shorts Decreased By 12.79%

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) stake by 65.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 8,570 shares as Occidental Pete Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Finemark National Bank & Trust holds 4,527 shares with $228,000 value, down from 13,097 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp now has $40.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 2.64 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE

Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) had a decrease of 12.79% in short interest. ADSK’s SI was 4.65M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 12.79% from 5.33 million shares previously. With 1.70 million avg volume, 3 days are for Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK)’s short sellers to cover ADSK’s short positions. The SI to Autodesk Inc’s float is 2.13%. The stock decreased 2.11% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $149.16. About 501,347 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $32.75 billion. It operates through Architecture, Engineering, and Construction; Manufacturing; Platform Solutions and Emerging Business; and Media and Entertainment divisions. It has a 575.91 P/E ratio. The firm offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and Revit software for building information modeling.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Autodesk (ADSK) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADSK October 4th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Shares of Autodesk Tumbled Today – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Autodesk: Wait For A Deeper Slide Before Buying – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News for August 28, 2019 (Updated) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold Autodesk, Inc. shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap owns 64,251 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% stake. Asset Mgmt One has invested 0.09% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Sei Invs accumulated 203,337 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 160 are owned by Parkside State Bank. Nadler Fincl Group holds 0.07% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 1,400 shares. Td Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 71,151 shares. 59,883 were reported by Bb&T Securities. Brandywine Managers holds 7,210 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And invested 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has 23,983 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. California-based Whittier Trust has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability stated it has 878,286 shares. Northern Trust invested in 0.1% or 2.71M shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Autodesk has $200 highest and $14900 lowest target. $173.07’s average target is 16.03% above currents $149.16 stock price. Autodesk had 22 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, August 28. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, August 28. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 28 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, August 28 with “Buy”. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Deutsche Bank. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, August 28 report. Evercore maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by Citigroup.

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 591 shares to 7,564 valued at $3.97 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 9,432 shares and now owns 64,727 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.35’s average target is 21.62% above currents $45.51 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 20 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 23 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Monday, April 22. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, August 27. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, August 13. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 29 by Jefferies. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, August 19 with “Market Perform” rating.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.20M for 16.25 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR also bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. $480,900 worth of stock was bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. Hollub Vicki A. had bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80 million on Monday, June 10. Brown Oscar K had bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200 on Monday, June 10. BURGHER CEDRIC W. had bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $753,258 was bought by Shearer Bob.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tributary Capital Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Fragasso Grp stated it has 40,167 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 74,625 shares. Fdx Inc has invested 0.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation reported 309,397 shares. France-based Cap Fund has invested 0.27% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). First Republic Mngmt Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Intrust National Bank Na, a Kansas-based fund reported 6,257 shares. Eastern National Bank stated it has 0.23% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Aqr Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 58,481 shares in its portfolio. Guardian holds 0.26% or 391,186 shares in its portfolio. Campbell Co Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 15,720 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Com stated it has 85,483 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 0.25% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Duff And Phelps Invest Company has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).