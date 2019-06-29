Finemark National Bank & Trust Increased Its Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Stake by $435,540; As Capital One Finl (COF) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Tegean Capital Management Increased Holding

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 5,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 69,953 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88 million, up from 64,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $86.13. About 6.87M shares traded or 142.93% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.21M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $90.74. About 3.16M shares traded or 68.07% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 09/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED CAPITAL PLAN APPROVED BY FED; 16/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at Conference May 31; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — FEBRUARY AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.39 PCT VS 2.01 PCT IN JANUARY; 24/04/2018 – Capital One Beats EPS Expectations, Falls Short for Net Revenue — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END; 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April Net Charge-Off Rate 5.04%; 09/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,495 are held by Evermay Wealth Ltd Liability Corp. 71,500 were accumulated by Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd. Sky Invest Gp Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,746 shares. Moreover, Selway Asset Mgmt has 0.52% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 9,500 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 871 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd stated it has 1.89M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 18,180 shares. Rbf Cap Lc accumulated 80,000 shares. National Asset Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 3,728 shares. Cypress Cap Grp Incorporated accumulated 4,995 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer And Com has invested 0.01% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 205,032 shares. 473,026 were reported by Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com. 500,000 are held by Davis Prtnrs Lc. Bokf Na stated it has 0.04% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Assoc invested in 63,748 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 5,165 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt accumulated 85 shares. Aperio Gp Lc reported 532,349 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Cincinnati accumulated 651,666 shares. Oakworth reported 0.03% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Benedict Financial Inc accumulated 14,017 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 3,984 shares. Eaton Vance has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Veritable LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Piedmont Invest Incorporated invested in 104,439 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.06% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 76,698 were reported by Brown Advisory. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.91% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moody Comml Bank Trust Division owns 34,329 shares.

