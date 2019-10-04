Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Boosted Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); Argyle Capital Management Has Increased Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stake by $2.22 Million

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 41,104 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03M, up from 39,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $218.97. About 2.50 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Argyle Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 109.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc bought 16,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 30,993 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, up from 14,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $139.39. About 1.26M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $124,380 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2.34 million shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.06% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 39,400 shares. Pictet North America Advsr invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Smith Salley & has 1.49% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 72,199 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp has invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc owns 100,200 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management owns 40,760 shares. Allstate Corp stated it has 0.14% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). M&T Bank holds 296,448 shares. Arrow Fincl Corp stated it has 309 shares. 2,138 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp. Wheatland stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Forbes J M & Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 3,823 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Nomura Hldgs Incorporated invested 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bahl And Gaynor Inc holds 0.84% or 828,317 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 13,550 shares to 74,782 shares, valued at $8.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 5,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,393 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 1.05% or 246,901 shares in its portfolio. 60,000 were accumulated by Ubs Oconnor Llc. Jlb & Associates holds 0.94% or 19,061 shares in its portfolio. First Merchants Corporation reported 0.88% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Scott & Selber stated it has 14,984 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Founders Management Lc, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,048 shares. Smith Moore & Com has invested 0.17% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Marco Mgmt Lc has invested 2.95% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 85 shares. Covington reported 1.73% stake. Benin Mngmt owns 1,659 shares. Citigroup has 0.27% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 81,824 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Parsec Fincl holds 25,811 shares. Franklin Res owns 1.61M shares.