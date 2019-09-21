Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Decreased Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by $832,941; Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Has Increased by Glaxis Capital Management Llc

Glaxis Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 93.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glaxis Capital Management Llc bought 968 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79M, up from 1,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glaxis Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33 million shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, CEO Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year; 03/05/2018 – Integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) With Social Media Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos instead of PowerPoints; 14/03/2018 – JAPAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION HAS RAIDED AMAZON JAPAN ON SUSPICION OF POSSIBLE ANTI-TRUST VIOLATION – MEDIA; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: New Amazon series was too sad for `This Is Us’ network NBC; 12/04/2018 – Erin Banco: SCOOP: Amazon reps visit Newark to discuss HQ2, meet Gov. Murphy and Mayor Baraka; 16/03/2018 – Betabeat: Walmart’s Move Into India’s E-Commerce Sector Could Pose a Serious Threat to Amazon; 16/05/2018 – Next Up at Amazon-Run Whole Foods: Half-Priced Halibut Steaks; 28/03/2018 – Amazon drops 3% on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 30.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 14,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 33,905 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94 million, down from 48,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 1.25M shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Services Network Lc accumulated 10,767 shares. Howard Hughes Institute holds 2,500 shares. Chevy Chase reported 401,558 shares. Truepoint invested in 588 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin owns 10,015 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Lc holds 1.18M shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. 181 are held by Family Firm. Valinor Mngmt Lp stated it has 5.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). L S Advsr has invested 2.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beacon Fincl Group reported 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Us Bank De has 1.38% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 261,089 shares. Accredited Invsts Inc holds 0.2% or 546 shares. Tdam Usa holds 936 shares. Maple Capital stated it has 6,357 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 455 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold FBHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 116.00 million shares or 0.37% less from 116.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc owns 0.05% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 14,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings reported 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Saturna reported 4,200 shares stake. Aviva Pcl holds 0.02% or 52,352 shares in its portfolio. Brinker reported 30,374 shares stake. 18,275 are held by Public Sector Pension Invest Board. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 106,694 shares. Grisanti Mgmt Limited holds 2.58% or 82,778 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Gradient Invests Ltd owns 26,724 shares. Buckingham Capital Mngmt holds 135,141 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 8,298 shares. St Johns Inv Management Company Ltd Llc holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest Management Ab holds 0% or 10,077 shares in its portfolio.