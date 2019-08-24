Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Upped Its 3M Co (MMM) Position; Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) Sentiment Is 1.16

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 111 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 96 cut down and sold their stakes in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. The active investment managers in our database now have: 71.53 million shares, down from 72.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Abercrombie & Fitch Co in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 67 Increased: 61 New Position: 50.

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 3.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Finemark National Bank & Trust acquired 1,837 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Finemark National Bank & Trust holds 60,225 shares with $12.51 million value, up from 58,388 last quarter. 3M Co now has $89.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.12M shares traded or 40.90% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey)

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9.

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) stake by 3,593 shares to 14,628 valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 6,424 shares and now owns 113,945 shares. Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M has $199 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 14.30% above currents $155.85 stock price. 3M had 14 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 12 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 27. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MMM in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 6. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 26 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 3. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 29. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 24. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 26 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jcic Asset Management holds 0.01% or 157 shares. Hillsdale Invest Management Inc invested in 258 shares or 0% of the stock. State Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd owns 0.27% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,649 shares. Somerset Gp Lc accumulated 12.27% or 70,408 shares. Tuttle Tactical invested 0.09% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership owns 31,753 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Mercantile has 8,388 shares. Iberiabank reported 0.63% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fca Corporation Tx reported 1.39% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Washington-based fund reported 126,417 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Company holds 0.68% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 10,520 shares. Seizert Cap Prtnrs Limited has 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,010 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 12,551 shares.

The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $16.43. About 2.88M shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has declined 19.72% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS NET SALES TO BE UP LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Sees FY18 Gross Profit Rate Up Slightly; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Beats on Earnings, Total Comparable Sales — Market Mover; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO – COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% FOR QUARTER; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES PRICE TARGET TO $17 FROM $14 ; RATING SELL; 28/05/2018 – Civil rights advisers hope Starbucks’ anti-bias training sets example; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie’s same-store sales top Street estimates; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Abercrombie & Fitch CFR to Ba3 From B1; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch to close 60 more stores; shares surge; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Is Maintained at Neutral by Baird

Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 5.78% of its portfolio in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. for 2.76 million shares. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owns 2.84 million shares or 4.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tyvor Capital Llc has 2.22% invested in the company for 343,515 shares. The Connecticut-based Ellington Management Group Llc has invested 1.1% in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V., a Netherlands-based fund reported 365,719 shares.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. The Firm operates through two divisions, Abercrombie and Hollister. It has a 11.55 P/E ratio. It offers knit tops, woven shirts, graphic T-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates, and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

