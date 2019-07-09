Finemark National Bank & Trust Has Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; 0 Analysts Covering Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

Among 2 analysts covering Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Affiliated Managers Group had 8 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, January 29. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, January 11. See Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) latest ratings:

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank New Target: $111.0000 103.0000

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/01/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

11/01/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $158 New Target: $106 Downgrade

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 5.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 4,760 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Finemark National Bank & Trust holds 75,998 shares with $10.62M value, down from 80,758 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $375.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $141.41. About 3.73M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development

Among 8 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight”. Barclays Capital initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform” rating. As per Monday, January 14, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, March 25.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of stock.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.61 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Of America owns 7,680 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 19,783 were reported by Orleans Capital Management Corp La. Atlas Browninc reported 3.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Co reported 370 shares stake. Sterling Invest Management invested 2.56% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Lc holds 3.64% or 96,735 shares. Mechanics Bank Tru Department reported 82,672 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,730 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.28% or 1.47 million shares. Davis invested in 0.24% or 2,890 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited owns 94,926 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Murphy Cap has 1.92% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 90,108 shares. Synovus Fincl invested in 0.69% or 303,004 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.58% or 12,199 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 6,144 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 3,285 shares to 32,397 valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 4,264 shares and now owns 77,260 shares. M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Inc reported 0.02% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Mcf Advsrs Lc invested in 150 shares. Sterling Cap Management Limited Company reported 834,321 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset, a Japan-based fund reported 3,694 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 150 shares. Cullinan Assocs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 5,263 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 56,129 shares. Fincl Architects holds 0.12% or 620 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 28,024 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 2,276 shares. New York-based Mackay Shields has invested 0.01% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Guinness Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 14,980 shares.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management firm providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.63 billion. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. It currently has negative earnings. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.