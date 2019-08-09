Fine Capital Partners LP Upped Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Stake by $8.67 Million; Masimo (MASI) Stock Price Rose While De Burlo Group Has Lowered Its Holding

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 279,845 shares traded or 86.06% up from the average. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts

De Burlo Group Inc decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc sold 4,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 19,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.53B market cap company. The stock increased 4.21% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $155.89. About 426,518 shares traded or 3.83% up from the average. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – CONTINUOUS OXYGENATION AND VENTILATION MONITORING WITH UPGRADEABLE RAINBOW PARAMETERS IN A COMPACT, STANDALONE DEVICE; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M; 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Exits Position in Masimo; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO REPORTS CE MARKING OF RAD-97™ PULSE CO-OXIMETER® WITH IN; 07/05/2018 – Masimo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Adds Worldpay, Exits Masimo: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Masimo

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44 million and $495.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 62,300 shares to 171,300 shares, valued at $6.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 85,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 455,071 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Caprock owns 0.06% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 2,155 shares. Birchview Limited Partnership holds 0.69% or 8,000 shares. Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Invesco Limited invested in 545,974 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 1,940 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.31% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). State Common Retirement Fund reported 101,786 shares. Cap Fund Management Sa holds 47,439 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). New Amsterdam Prtn Ltd Liability holds 71,302 shares or 3.62% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Acadian Asset Llc holds 0.17% or 286,131 shares.

More notable recent Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Masimo (MASI) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Masimo (MASI) Q2 Earnings Preview: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Masimo Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Masimo Q4 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Revisiting Masimo: Strong Company With An Unrealistic Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.