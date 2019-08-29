Fine Capital Partners LP Upped Its Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Stake by $8.67 Million as Stock Value Declined; Axa Trimmed Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Holding by $542,106; Valuation Declined

Axa decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 23.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 20,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 65,528 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, down from 85,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $23.97. About 442,298 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Canadian Natural Resources Interest, Resulting in $3.3B Pretax Proceeds; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 39,822 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA)

Axa, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 191,015 shares to 395,325 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 220,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 872,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Dropbox Inc.

