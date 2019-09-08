Fine Capital Partners LP Upped Its Holding in Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) as Stock Declined; As Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Market Valuation Declined, Incline Global Management Has Trimmed Position

Incline Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 50.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Incline Global Management Llc sold 474,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 460,820 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.35M, down from 935,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Incline Global Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.9. About 1.72M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CACEIS NORTH AMERICA, FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS OF CACEIS BASED IN TORONTO AND NEW YORK; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Rules out Offer for Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.78M market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 130,433 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $208.35 million for 14.22 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Daily Dividend Report: WLK, AVT, LOW, EL, SSNC – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks.com featured expert Kevin Matras highlights: J. M. Smucker, SS&C Technologies, Fifth Third, Equinix and WEX – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SS&C Technologies Holdings Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why SS&C Technologies Stock Plunged 17.8% in May – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.01% or 197,066 shares. Amp Investors reported 0.02% stake. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 351,709 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% or 1,900 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd has 0.03% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Panagora Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,698 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.11% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 57,900 shares. Oppenheimer Co Incorporated reported 26,735 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks stated it has 37,636 shares. 71,658 were accumulated by Raymond James Finance Serv Inc. 21,743 are owned by First Hawaiian Retail Bank. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Valinor Management LP invested in 1.48 million shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.02% or 33,310 shares.