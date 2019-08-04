Fine Capital Partners LP Stake in Scientific Games (SGMS) Has Cut as Market Value Declined; As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Market Value Declined, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trimmed Stake

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 152,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% . The hedge fund held 8.79 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.42 million, down from 8.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.55. About 3.83M shares traded or 184.96% up from the average. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 28/03/2018 – New Scientific Games Lottery Retail Innovation Debuts in 8 States; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Rev $811.8M; 30/04/2018 – SGMS SAYS KENTUCKY LOTTERY HAS EXTENDED CONTRACT FOR 8 YEARS; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss $201.8M; 17/05/2018 – SG Digital Accelerates Customer Engagement Strategy with Appointment of Chief Commercial Officer; 06/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces New SG Digital Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Global Product Strategy; 10/05/2018 – Scientific Games Showcases World’s Best Gaming Experiences at Global Gaming Expo Asia 2018 May 15-17 in Macau; 08/05/2018 – lnspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games: Cottle Is Currently CEO of SG Interactive; 16/04/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES STARTS SPORTSBOOK PRODUCT REVIEW SESSIONS W/NJ

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 31.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust analyzed 13,364 shares as the company's stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 29,530 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 42,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $30.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.01. About 11.60 million shares traded or 60.78% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiduciary Claymore Engry I (Prn) (FMO) by 47,284 shares to 609,362 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 9,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "This High-Yield Dividend Stock Just Keeps Getting Better – Motley Fool" on July 30, 2019

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Holdings Ag owns 0.36% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 300,000 shares. Stratos Wealth stated it has 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Fca Corporation Tx holds 49,110 shares. Leavell Inv Mngmt Inc holds 18,697 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer And invested in 101,360 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.06% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 23,613 shares. Cambridge Invest reported 40,911 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 184,164 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs holds 28,020 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Everett Harris & Company Ca has invested 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 7.84 million are held by Ameriprise Fin. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Co reported 579,561 shares. Harvest Fund Limited Company holds 35.08M shares or 9.85% of its portfolio. L S Advsrs Inc, a California-based fund reported 44,369 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Company owns 60,812 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Trading Investment Mgmt Ltd Co holds 20,976 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bluefin Trading Ltd Llc has 186,391 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd holds 0% or 397,116 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 10,869 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 75,570 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 135,178 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 85,072 shares. Millennium Limited Com invested in 514,551 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity holds 0% or 22,560 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies invested 0.07% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership holds 66,521 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sylebra Hk Comm, Hong Kong-based fund reported 8.62M shares. Charles Schwab Management invested in 358,418 shares or 0% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd, New York-based fund reported 36,317 shares.

More notable recent Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "David Einhorn's Greenlight Adds 3 Holdings in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance" on July 25, 2019