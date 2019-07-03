Fine Capital Partners LP Stake in Mbia (MBI) Has Cut by $878,481 as Share Value Declined; Welch & Forbes Stake In Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Was Lifted

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 7,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 193,421 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.34M, up from 185,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $146.61. About 821,582 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.80-$8.00; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker: Organic Growth Outlook Remains Robust; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 97,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.47M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.10 million, down from 7.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $837.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.3. About 364,590 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has risen 4.63% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 30/05/2018 – MBIA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 69c; 30/04/2018 – The Zohar Funds, Lynn Tilton, MBIA, and the Zohar III Noteholders Announce Resolution to Stay Litigation, Refinance and Monetiz; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss $98M; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss/Shr $1.12; 19/04/2018 – MBIA Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa1 to Ballad Health’s (TN) Ser. 2018A and affirms Mountain States Health Alliance’s (TN) Baa1; outlook stable; 21/05/2018 – LYNN TILTON AND MBIA WIN COURT APPROVAL OF ZOHAR SETTLEMENT; 21/05/2018 – TILTON AND MBIA INSURANCE CAN KEEP SOME TERMS UNDER SEAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 135,539 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 395,373 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 892,287 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 10,594 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 839,241 shares. 4,752 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Hotchkis Wiley Limited Liability Company holds 580,255 shares. Millennium Ltd Com accumulated 422,945 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 390,137 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fine Cap Prtnrs Lp holds 10.26% or 7.47 million shares in its portfolio. Whittier invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Legal General Grp Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 159,400 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livingston Gp Asset Mngmt Com (Operating As Southport Cap Management), Tennessee-based fund reported 2,046 shares. First In holds 0.04% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Ltd has invested 0.06% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of holds 0.02% or 17,305 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Pcl invested in 57,231 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Blb&B Advisors Ltd reported 4,467 shares. Cannell Peter B & Communications accumulated 0.19% or 35,612 shares. Smith Graham And Investment Limited Partnership owns 42,690 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na invested 0.02% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Silvercrest Asset Gru Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 2,202 shares. Cambridge Invest Advisors Inc reported 19,845 shares. Moreover, Rothschild Invest Corporation Il has 0.32% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.01% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.07% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 28,177 shares.