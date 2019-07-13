Fine Capital Partners LP Raised Its Holding in Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) by $8.67 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Providence Svc (PRSC) Market Value Declined, Holder Indexiq Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Providence Svc Corp (PRSC) by 21.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 6,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,850 shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 30,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Providence Svc Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $736.16M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $57.09. About 18,753 shares traded. The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) has declined 9.40% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PRSC News: 12/04/2018 – MATRIX MEDICAL NETWORK ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF HEIDI CANNON AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Providence Service 1Q Rev $406M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Providence Service Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRSC); 11/04/2018 – Providence Service Corporation Announces Organizational Consolidation to Strengthen Operational Effectiveness; 30/05/2018 – Providence Service Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Matrix Medical Network puts a 40-foot Mobile Clinic into a 20-foot Exhibit Booth; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE – CONSOLIDATION EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 12 MONTHS TO COMPLETE, OVER WHICH TIME IMPLEMENTATION COSTS WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT EARNINGS; 22/05/2018 – LogistiCare and National Kidney Foundation Join to End Kidney Disease; 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q Adj EPS 66c; 11/04/2018 – Providence Service Corp Announces Organizational Consolidation to Strengthen Operational Effectiveness

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62 million, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $18.55. About 126,197 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 4.70% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 26,477 shares to 101,621 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arch Coal Inc by 16,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold PRSC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 12.69 million shares or 4.14% more from 12.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 4,267 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 42 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 315 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 198,391 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt stated it has 0% in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 79 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 7,877 shares. International Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 5,658 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 1,174 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments holds 0% or 15,990 shares in its portfolio. Prudential accumulated 30,170 shares or 0% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 55,961 shares. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 16,599 shares or 0% of the stock. The Kentucky-based Parthenon Ltd has invested 0.37% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). 628 were reported by Pnc Financial Inc. Citadel Ltd Llc stated it has 12,802 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 207,907 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Segall Bryant Hamill Lc invested in 0.01% or 44,943 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 222,559 shares.

