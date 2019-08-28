Fine Capital Partners LP Position in Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Raised as Valuation Declined; As Masco (MAS) Share Price Rose, Majedie Asset Management LTD Increased by $9.21 Million Its Position

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62 million, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 75,750 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 636.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 236,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 273,379 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76M, up from 37,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 1.83 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills Bancorporation Tru owns 30,035 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa owns 6,713 shares. Iowa Bancorporation holds 46,353 shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 311 shares. Boston Prtn owns 5.13 million shares. Lord Abbett And Co Limited Co invested in 0.36% or 2.72M shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Llc invested in 104 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus Corp has 0.05% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 5,400 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company. Howe And Rusling Incorporated has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Srb accumulated 19,068 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Eastern Bancorporation has 10,203 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James Svcs Advsr Inc has 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 66,596 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank has 187 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Masco Strong And Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Masco Turbulence Causes Undervaluation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Masco Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC) by 16,816 shares to 304,868 shares, valued at $14.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 73,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,218 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp (NYSE:DG).