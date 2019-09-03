Fine Capital Partners LP Lowered Scientific Games (SGMS) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Loudon Investment Management Lowered Pepsico (PEP) Position by $3.86 Million; Stock Value Rose

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 72.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 8,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 3,084 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 11,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $136.94. About 954,007 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 152,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% . The hedge fund held 8.79M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.42 million, down from 8.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $17.88. About 205,796 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES REPORTS BARRY COTTLE AS NEW PRESIDENT & CEO; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Barry Cottle as New President and Chief Executive Officer; 06/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces New SG Digital Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Global Product Strategy; 16/04/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES STARTS SPORTSBOOK PRODUCT REVIEW SESSIONS W/NJ; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Rev $811.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Scientific Games Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMS); 30/04/2018 – SGMS SAYS KENTUCKY LOTTERY HAS EXTENDED CONTRACT FOR 8 YEARS; 28/03/2018 – New Scientific Games Lottery Retail Innovation Debuts in 8 States; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES 1Q REV. $811.8M, EST. $790.9M; 08/05/2018 – lnspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 2.12M shares. 3,085 were reported by Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.4% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Morgan Stanley reported 0.38% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.14% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Arrow Fincl reported 1.23% stake. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Company reported 0.09% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd Liability holds 29,891 shares. Stillwater Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.8% or 15,940 shares. First Bancorp Sioux Falls reported 3,495 shares stake. Fiduciary Mngmt Inc Wi holds 3.41 million shares or 2.73% of its portfolio. Farmers Trust owns 69,941 shares for 2.43% of their portfolio. Bangor Bank has 27,044 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation reported 113,913 shares. Massachusetts-based Wilkins Investment Counsel Incorporated has invested 2.57% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 46,697 shares to 56,552 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:COH) by 100,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.82 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,502 were reported by Van Eck Assoc Corp. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 19,700 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Jpmorgan Chase Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Mason Street Llc has invested 0.01% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.01% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 25,286 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 48,012 shares. Pennsylvania-based Marathon Trading Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 32,043 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Invesco accumulated 0% or 429,847 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS).

