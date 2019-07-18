Fine Capital Partners LP Lifted Its Position in Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) as Stock Rose; As Adobe Systems (Put) (ADBE) Valuation Rose, Holder Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Trimmed by $5.69 Million Its Position

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62 million, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $17.72. About 50,623 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 4.70% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (Put) (ADBE) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.46M, down from 64,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $310.08. About 1.42 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 12,771 shares or 0% of the stock. Hotchkis Wiley Cap holds 207,431 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sg Capital Management Ltd Com owns 507,311 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 2,636 shares. Private Cap Management Ltd Com reported 1.61M shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 5,982 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) or 4,559 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 22,222 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 23,100 shares. Kentucky-based River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.36% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). 29,015 are held by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Vanguard Gru accumulated 1.21M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 3,927 shares. Granahan Invest Mgmt Inc Ma holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 103,778 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 14,450 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Capital owns 2,696 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 16,847 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Dodge & Cox reported 43,310 shares. Coatue Management Ltd owns 6.15% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2.09M shares. Asset Management One Ltd reported 252,036 shares. Zacks Mgmt owns 0.22% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 38,599 shares. Leavell Invest Management Inc holds 0.7% or 23,450 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc has 1,451 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Polen Management Ltd Llc has invested 6.23% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Clough Capital Prtn Lp holds 43,475 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Parnassus Invests Ca stated it has 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cambridge Trust has invested 2.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Oakworth Cap invested in 263 shares. Conning has 0.09% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fund Mgmt accumulated 18,809 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. $6.00M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by Parasnis Abhay. Shares for $34.32M were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. 30,000 shares valued at $7.39M were sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. Lewnes Ann sold $720,480 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. $10.19 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.75 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guggenheim S&P 500(R) Equal Weig (RTM) by 7,048 shares to 152,174 shares, valued at $16.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Assignment Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC).