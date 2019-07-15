Fine Capital Partners LP Increases Holding in Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA); As Eog Resources (EOG) Market Value Declined, Puzo Michael J Has Lifted Holding

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 62.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 12,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,140 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 19,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $89.14. About 990,741 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.27 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.24. About 44,644 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 4.70% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts

More notable recent Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Disney CEO says it will be ‘difficult’ to film in Georgia if abortion law takes effect – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Motorcar Parts of America Climbs On Upbeat Earnings; Sorrento Therapeutics Shares Plummet – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Motorcar Parts (MPAA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Motorcar Parts of America Announces Increased Revolving Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Motorcar Parts of America to Delay Filing of Fiscal Second Quarter 10-Q – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 09, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) or 222,559 shares. Comerica Bancorp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). State Street invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Svcs Automobile Association owns 96,693 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 46,212 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 35,559 shares. Pzena Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 11,400 shares. Teton Advisors holds 0.04% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) or 24,000 shares. 1.57M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund L P. 34,450 are owned by Swiss Retail Bank. Wellington Grp Inc Llp invested 0.01% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Kornitzer Mgmt Ks holds 0.16% or 481,251 shares in its portfolio. Parthenon Ltd Co invested in 0.37% or 86,891 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory holds 0.01% or 3,420 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White reported 6,823 shares. Monetary Mngmt Group Inc has 14,257 shares. 281,600 are held by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Sun Life holds 0.02% or 985 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 12,060 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Waddell Reed Incorporated has 0.18% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 6,841 are owned by Bath Savings Com. Davenport And Ltd invested in 440,621 shares or 0.52% of the stock. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha reported 137,259 shares. Illinois-based New England And Management has invested 0.35% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Kentucky Retirement, a Kentucky-based fund reported 25,360 shares. International Ca accumulated 22,468 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Arrow Financial accumulated 0.14% or 6,575 shares.