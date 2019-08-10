Fine Capital Partners LP Holding in Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Upped by $8.67 Million; A-R-T- Advisors Position in Itron (ITRI) Cut as Stock Rose

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 44.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 7,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The hedge fund held 9,606 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $448,000, down from 17,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.97. About 225,366 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 11/05/2018 – ITRON INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILINT; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 05/04/2018 – Itron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 21/03/2018 – ITRON – SIGNED A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH CITY OF ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, TO MODERNIZE ITS ELECTRICITY AND WATER SYSTEMS WITH OPENWAY RIVA IOT SOLUTION; 30/05/2018 – Itron Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – ltron Opens Call for Abstracts for ltron Utility Week 2018; 15/05/2018 – Itron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 05/04/2018 – ltron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss/Shr $3.74

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $15.75. About 122,588 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 sales for $33.89 million activity.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 50,972 shares to 140,272 shares, valued at $7.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 8,390 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Llc accumulated 109,285 shares. 6,078 are held by Domini Impact Investments Ltd Liability Co. Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 253,752 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 30,825 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Inv Com invested in 0.03% or 7,639 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,019 shares. Essex Management Co Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,068 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 477 shares. Shelton Cap Mgmt reported 451 shares. Riverhead Capital Lc reported 3,803 shares stake. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 280,178 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cushing Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 57,431 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Ftb stated it has 69 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0% or 18,614 shares.

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Itron, Inc. (ITRI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Share Price Has Gained 68% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Itron (ITRI) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Itron (ITRI) Down 8.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

More notable recent Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Motorcar Parts of America Receives Vendor Recognition Award From AutoZone – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “D&V Electronics Ltd. Acquired by Motorcar Parts of America – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (FRGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on January 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Kemper Corporation (KMPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 14, 2019.