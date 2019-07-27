Fine Capital Partners LP Has Upped Its Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Stake by $8.67 Million; Stock Value Rose; Sunbelt Securities Upped Holding in Dominion Energy (D) by $520,980

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62 million, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 88,299 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 4.70% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 129.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 6,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,152 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 5,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 3.07 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Financial Ser stated it has 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 9.01 million shares. Confluence Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,927 shares. 9,583 were reported by Thomas Story Son Ltd Liability Company. First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 0.06% or 138,287 shares in its portfolio. 1,635 are owned by Bollard Grp Llc. American Rech And Mngmt Com invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Orleans Mngmt La stated it has 29,680 shares. Cls Invs Lc holds 219 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt accumulated 69,456 shares. 100 are owned by Dubuque State Bank & Tru Company. Moreover, Fiduciary Ser Of The Southwest Tx has 1.44% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 64,347 shares. London Of Virginia has 0.65% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 995,572 shares. Peddock Capital Advsr Lc holds 0.02% or 400 shares. Tru Company Of Toledo Na Oh owns 0.66% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 33,878 shares.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,266 shares to 12,665 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,024 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A had bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994 on Wednesday, March 13.