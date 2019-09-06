Fine Capital Partners LP Has Upped Its Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Position by $8.67 Million; Lakeview Capital Partners Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Stake

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $266.97M market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 130,433 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 175,000 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6,041 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% stake. Perritt Capital Management Incorporated invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Swiss Bancorporation stated it has 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 37,991 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 12,771 shares or 0% of the stock. 13,137 were reported by Citigroup. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Moreover, Utd Automobile Association has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 96,693 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Bankshares Of America De has 33,941 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0% or 228,549 shares. Granite Point Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,316 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 862,285 shares or 0.36% of the stock.

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.90 million and $162.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 2,220 shares to 2,203 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

