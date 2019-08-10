Fine Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Position by $1.75 Million; Share Price Declined; Hilton Capital Management Has Increased Its Dr Horton (DHI) Holding by $953,906

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 438,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The hedge fund held 4.13 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.27 million, down from 4.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.21M market cap company. The stock increased 8.64% or $0.0509 during the last trading session, reaching $0.64. About 4.16 million shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Superior Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPN); 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY $500.0M EXCHANGE OFFER EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 6.9% Position in Superior Energy; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 23/05/2018 – Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dr Horton Inc. (DHI) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 23,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 428,447 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.73M, up from 405,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dr Horton Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $47.23. About 3.03 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 11/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Homebuilders poised for gains but face interest-rate fears; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD SEE UPSIDE TO AROUND $71/SHARE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Svcs reported 67,100 shares. Philadelphia stated it has 0.08% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Fukoku Mutual Life accumulated 3,700 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 467,119 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 607,832 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,485 shares. Strs Ohio owns 34,048 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dsam (London) Limited owns 236,961 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Services holds 0.03% or 1,374 shares. Pillar Pacific Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Auxier Asset Management invested in 0.22% or 25,650 shares. Stevens First Principles Advisors has 2.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 81,396 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership holds 642,678 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Virtu Fin Llc accumulated 0.05% or 20,876 shares. Asset Mngmt Advsr Ltd Company holds 2.56% or 73,810 shares.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 1,760 shares to 3,530 shares, valued at $709,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 187,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 565 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $120,589 activity.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 241,339 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 19,869 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management holds 0.02% or 400,000 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 53,517 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 25.61 million shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 1.29M shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested in 7.14 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 35,289 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 52,560 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 234,884 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mariner Lc has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus holds 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) or 46,600 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $42,850 activity.

