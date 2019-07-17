Fine Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Scientific Games (SGMS) Stake By $3.05 Million; Shorts at WEALTH MINERALS LTD. COMMON SHARES (WMLLF) Lowered By 60.34%

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) stake by 1.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 152,468 shares as Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)’s stock declined 16.84%. The Fine Capital Partners Lp holds 8.79M shares with $179.42M value, down from 8.94 million last quarter. Scientific Games Corp now has $1.79B valuation. The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 514,800 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 64.11% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 28/03/2018 – New Scientific Games Lottery Retail Innovation Debuts in 8 States; 20/03/2018 – Scientific Games: Wins New, five-YEAR Contract From Lotto Rheinland-Pfalz GmbH; 15/03/2018 – Scientific Games Wins Two International Awards For Corporate Social Responsibility; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games: Tim Bucher to Join Co as Chief Pdt Officer; 07/03/2018 – Scientific Games Awarded Contract To Provide Arizona Lottery’s Administrative Systems Technology; 15/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES NAMES DOUG ALBREGTS HEAD OF GAMING DIVISION; 21/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP – ONTARIO LOTTERY AND GAMING EXTENDED ITS CANADIAN UNIT’S CONTRACT AS ONE OF OLG’S INSTANT GAMES PROVIDERS UNTIL JULY 31, 2022; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES 1Q REV. $811.8M, EST. $790.9M; 30/04/2018 – SGMS SAYS KENTUCKY LOTTERY HAS EXTENDED CONTRACT FOR 8 YEARS; 17/05/2018 – SG Digital Accelerates Customer Engagement Strategy with Appointment of Chief Commercial Officer

WEALTH MINERALS LTD. COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) had a decrease of 60.34% in short interest. WMLLF’s SI was 41,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 60.34% from 104,900 shares previously. With 163,700 avg volume, 0 days are for WEALTH MINERALS LTD. COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:WMLLF)’s short sellers to cover WMLLF’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.26% or $0.0225 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2875. About 82,300 shares traded. Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More recent Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wealth Minerals And The Lithium Breakout – Seeking Alpha” on November 14, 2017. Also Investingnews.com published the news titled: “A Look at Junior Lithium Stocks – Investing News Network” on March 31, 2017. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AIS Resources Is Racing Towards Lithium Production In Northern Argentina – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico, Peru, and Canada. The company has market cap of $37.92 million. It explores for lithium, precious metals, and copper. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily holds option agreements to acquire interests in various lithium projects, including the exploration concessions covering the Salar de Aguas Calientes Norte, and portions of the Salar de Pujsa and Salar de Quisquiro in Chile.

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 133.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $1.86 million for 240.50 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4.

