Fine Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Shutterfly (SFLY) Stake by $6.94 Million; Apache (APA) Shareholder Harris Associates LP Upped Stake

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 173,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 588,068 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90 million, down from 761,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.82. About 186,695 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN WAS FULLY FUNDED ON CLOSING DATE AND MATURES ON AUGUST 17, 2024; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Non-GAAP Rev $2.01B-$2.06B; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Rev $199.7M; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3.2% Position in Shutterfly; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR INCURRENCE BY CO OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $825 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in Shutterfly; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AN INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUGUST 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Shutterfly

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 264,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The hedge fund held 19.91M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690.05 million, up from 19.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 2.18 million shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 19/03/2018 – Correct: Apache in New Credit Pact With 5-Year Revolving Facility, Aggregate Commitments of $4B With Rights to Boost Commitments to $5; 23/04/2018 – TIBCO Extends Messaging Technology Leadership with Support for Apache Kafka and MQTT; 23/03/2018 – Apache Corp Announces Significant New Discovery at Garten Prospect in U.K. North Sea; 23/03/2018 – APACHE REPORTS SIGNIFICANT NEW DISCOVERY AT GARTEN PROSPECT IN; 14/05/2018 – Apache Midstream and ARM Energy Holdings Announce Development of Salt Creek Midstream’s SCM Alpine, LLC; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils Industry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 09/04/2018 – lmmuta Introduces Apache Spark Ecosystem Support and Automated Governance Reporting for Data Science Programs; 12/04/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Appointment of Ben Rodgers as Vice President, Treasury; 23/04/2018 – APACHE CORP – DAVE PURSELL WILL ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR CORPORATE RESERVOIR ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT UPON OLSON’S RETIREMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold APA shares while 183 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 341.21 million shares or 2.96% less from 351.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 14,982 shares. Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 39,592 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 132,200 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt Inc owns 0.02% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 2,225 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma accumulated 851 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Lc has 0.05% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 217,900 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corporation, New York-based fund reported 19,225 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.02% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) or 8,106 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Llc reported 28,107 shares stake. Norinchukin Bancorp The reported 71,251 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 1.02 million shares. Nuwave Invest Limited Liability Company owns 16 shares. Bridgewater Associates Ltd Partnership reported 17,350 shares stake. Baillie Gifford And Company holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 23.88M shares. Capital Fund Management Sa reported 9,032 shares stake.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 49,353 shares to 115,000 shares, valued at $11.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 809,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,342 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

More notable recent Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apache Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) Is Yielding 3.5% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Apache Corporation (APA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Apache Corporation Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $256,378 activity. $95,407 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) shares were bought by Ellis Juliet S. Shares for $51,840 were bought by Meyer William Mark.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset Mgmt owns 14,600 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). 51,257 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement. California-based California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Citigroup has 0% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 62 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 18,580 shares. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.01% or 3,013 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 23,335 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 858,312 shares stake. Prudential Fincl owns 55,460 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hhr Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 314,324 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 13,014 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp has 23,716 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership invested in 0.18% or 45,435 shares.