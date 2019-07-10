Fine Capital Partners LP Has Raised Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Position by $8.67 Million; Market Value Rose; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Lowered Holding in Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) by $136.12 Million as Stock Declined

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $329.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.16. About 55,970 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 4.70% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) by 97.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 74,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,717 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, down from 76,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Financial Services Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $40.05. About 56,608 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 21.69% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 08/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c; 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners; 07/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFSC); 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84; 22/03/2018 – Enterprise Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Fincl Results

Analysts await Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 8.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.86 per share. EFSC’s profit will be $24.89M for 10.77 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Financial Services Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold EFSC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.60 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial Corp invested 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.02% or 37,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 5,990 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 3,658 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Us Bancshares De owns 0% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 3,877 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo has 0.24% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Blackrock invested in 0% or 1.74M shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 5,903 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Parkside Bancorporation Tru owns 0.19% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 14,182 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt stated it has 17,200 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 1.05M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 3,513 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 32,100 shares in its portfolio. Atwood & Palmer stated it has 2,460 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN) by 28,937 shares to 35,899 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 8,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mid (VO).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $39,540 activity.