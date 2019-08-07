Fine Capital Partners LP Has Raised Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Position by $8.67 Million; Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Lowered Stake in Gazit Globe LTD (GZT) by $2.70 Million

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 200,178 shares traded or 38.22% up from the average. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Gazit Globe Ltd (GZT) by 14.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 245,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.46M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23 million, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Gazit Globe Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. It is down 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GZT News: 24/05/2018 – GAZIT SEES NO MATERIAL EFFECT ON OPS/RESULTS FROM REG SHR SALES; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 28/05/2018 – Gazit Globe 1Q Loss $138M; 28/05/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD – ECONOMIC FFO FOR QUARTER TOTALED NIS 0.87 PER SHARE; 28/05/2018 – Gazit Globe 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 29/03/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD SAYS BOARD APPROVED NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 28/05/2018 – Gazit Globe 1Q Economic FFO $48M, or 25c/Share; 28/05/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD GZT.TA SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR ILS 3.68; 28/05/2018 – Gazit Globe 1Q Adjusted Profit $69M; 28/05/2018 – GAZIT GLOBE LTD QTRLY RENTAL INCOME FOR QUARTER INCREASED BY 1.9%, AND TOTALED NIS 711 MLN

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IHI) by 19,116 shares to 61,052 shares, valued at $14.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) by 15,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

