Fine Capital Partners LP Has Raised Its Stake in Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) by $8.67 Million; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake Held by Howard Capital Management

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 5.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 2,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 54,690 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97M, up from 52,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $275.5. About 208,728 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.49. About 11,786 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $708.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biotechnology Sector Etf (Ibb) (IBB) by 4,465 shares to 59,365 shares, valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,981 shares, and cut its stake in Industrial Sector Etf (Xli) (XLI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Capital Mngmt has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). State Street invested in 16.41 million shares. Smith Salley & Assoc accumulated 33,716 shares. Payden And Rygel invested in 0.01% or 700 shares. Investec Asset North America holds 2.28% or 88,191 shares. Veritas Asset Management Llp stated it has 2.92M shares or 7.18% of all its holdings. Security Savings Bank Of So Dak accumulated 12,575 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Private Advisor Group Llc has invested 0.1% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Atlantic Union Bank & Trust reported 2,994 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.36% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Private Ocean Limited Liability Co stated it has 42 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Etrade Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 13,551 shares. 895 were reported by Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd. Moreover, Sadoff Investment Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cna Fincl Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Iowa-based Principal Financial Grp Inc has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Prudential Finance holds 0% or 30,170 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 175,000 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon holds 228,549 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement reported 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). State Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Parthenon Ltd Liability holds 0.37% or 86,891 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Granite Point LP stated it has 0.06% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Sei Invs Company reported 15,990 shares. Fine Cap Ptnrs Lp holds 1.41 million shares. Ls Invest Limited Liability reported 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA).

