Fine Capital Partners LP Has Raised Its Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Holding by $8.67 Million; Windacre Partnership Increases Holding in Visa (V)

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 5,403 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 13.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 154,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.61 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 307,611 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 5,900 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. 40,000 are owned by Selkirk Management Llc. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas has 1.6% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 68,691 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 2.47% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Burke & Herbert Bankshares & Communications has 0.28% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,033 shares. Crow Point Prtn Limited has invested 8.2% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Butensky & Cohen Fincl Security accumulated 16,175 shares. Intersect holds 0.18% or 2,809 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advisors stated it has 91,466 shares. Sigma Planning, a Michigan-based fund reported 44,145 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc has 5,337 shares. Cutter And Brokerage reported 8,809 shares stake. Troy Asset stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 1.35% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 92,633 shares. Chatham Capital Gp Inc reported 1,400 shares stake.

More recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Windacre Partnership Llc, which manages about $214.22 million and $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 126,100 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $270.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.