Fine Capital Partners LP Has Increased Its Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Stake by $8.67 Million; Moelis & Co (MC) Holder Gam Holding Ag Has Decreased Its Holding

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $267.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 90,285 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MPAA News: 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Motorcar Parts; 17/04/2018 – Motorcar Parts Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Motorcar Parts; 04/05/2018 – Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Exits Position in Motorcar Parts; 22/04/2018 – DJ Motorcar Parts of America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPAA); 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in Motorcar Parts

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Moelis & Co (MC) by 52.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 7,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 6,742 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $281,000, down from 14,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Moelis & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $32.68. About 161,876 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 10/05/2018 – ANUJ MATHUR JOINS MOELIS & CO. AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Chubb, Deutsche Asset Management, Euromoney, BOfA Merrill, Moelis; 05/03/2018 – MOELIS & CO. NAMES CHRIS ROBERTS AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR; 05/03/2018 – Moelis hires industry veteran Martin Houston to chair energy group; 11/05/2018 – MOVES-Moelis appoints Anuj Mathur as a managing director; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q EPS 75c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Moelis & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MC); 23/04/2018 – MOELIS & CO 1Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 71C; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 12/03/2018 – Moelis & Co Commences Public Offering of Class a Common Stk

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perritt Mngmt owns 1.02% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 143,725 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 12,771 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Moreover, First Midwest Natl Bank Trust Division has 0.31% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 121,157 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Granite Point Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 32,316 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Raymond James Associate owns 154,145 shares. Inv Wi has 1% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 48,220 shares. Parthenon Lc has invested 0.37% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 222,559 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Company invested in 30,555 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association has 0% invested in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 96,693 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 11,407 shares.

More notable recent Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Motorcar Parts of America to Launch Additional Braking-Related Products at Upcoming Trade Show – GlobeNewswire” on October 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. Investors (MPAA) – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Motorcar Parts America Is Heavily Exposed To New Tariffs – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Motorcar Parts of America Announces Promotion and Appointment – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

More notable recent Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Financial Sector Update for 08/19/2019: JPM,MS,HSBC,MC,EVR,APO,DPW,QIWI – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Merck, Amgen, Silver Lake, GIC, Ancestry.com, Vista – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 15, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: Refinitiv, LSE, Blackstone, BDO, Cheesecake Factory, Huron, FP – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Moelis & Company (MC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 1,938 shares to 6,858 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 15,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP).