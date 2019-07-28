Fine Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Stake in Shutterfly (SFLY) by $6.94 Million as Share Value Declined; Kylin Management Decreased Msci (MSCI) Holding by $316,800

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 173,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 588,068 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90 million, down from 761,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. It closed at $50.59 lastly. It is down 51.23% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.66% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ REV. $2.01B TO $2.06B; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 15/05/2018 – Dorsal Capital Management Buys New 2.6% Position in Shutterfly; 23/05/2018 – Shutterfly Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 02/04/2018 – Shutterfly Inc. Closes Acquisition of Lifetouch; 28/05/2018 – Shutterfly Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 4; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – PROCEEDS OF LOANS WERE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF LIFETOUCH INC

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 320,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.81M, down from 322,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $237.27. About 592,147 shares traded or 8.88% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 37.60% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 10/04/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to CHF UCITS ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA; 23/05/2018 – MSCI CEO TO CONSULT WITH CLIENTS ON SGX-INDIA FUTURES DISPUTE; 18/04/2018 – AMUNDI ETF MSCI PACIFIC EX JAPAN UCITS ETF DR Above 50D-MA; 25/04/2018 – SOURCE MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 23/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI Europe Financials UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day MA; 19/03/2018 – Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 29/05/2018 – Ahead of the pack China trio sees strong demand before MSCI inclusion; 24/05/2018 – MSCI Hires Jigar Thakkar as Chief Technology Officer and Head of Engineering; 03/05/2018 – MSCI SEES FY CAPEX $40M TO $50M; 24/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold SFLY shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.21 million shares or 0.40% more from 36.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Investment Technology has invested 0.06% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 5,522 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.03% or 104,415 shares. Hhr Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 314,324 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Quantbot Techs Lp stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 13,014 shares. Weiss Multi reported 20,000 shares. Ulysses Mgmt Lc holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 441,897 shares. Parkside Comml Bank Tru accumulated 41 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 7,747 shares. Ls Llc invested in 1,060 shares or 0% of the stock. Point72 Asset Management LP accumulated 0.07% or 387,160 shares. 52,551 were reported by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 33,700 shares.

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 160.53% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-2.44 actual earnings per share reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Shutterfly to Present at Upcoming Suntrust Conference on May 21, 2019 – Business Wire” on May 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ SFLY, MDSO, TSS, EE – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 05/17/2019: SFLY,WTRH,UA,UAA,DE – Nasdaq” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lifetouch Acquisition Should Continue To Drive Growth For Shutterfly – Nasdaq” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apollo Global Acquires Shutterfly: 2 Analyst Takes – Benzinga” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers holds 0.21% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 10,600 shares. Martin Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 93,100 shares for 4.82% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 131,898 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. King Luther Mngmt Corporation holds 16,365 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.04% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Veritable Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 1,887 shares. Moreover, Pennsylvania Tru Communication has 0.93% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 251,635 shares. White Elm Limited invested 1.36% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Ameritas Investment Prns Inc has invested 0.01% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Spectrum Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.49% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). D E Shaw holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 21,761 shares. 5,363 are owned by M&T State Bank Corporation. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc holds 0.01% or 1,816 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity.