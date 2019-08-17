Fine Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Its Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Position by $8.67 Million; Stock Price Declined; Fifth Third Bancorp Has Trimmed Its Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Stake as Valuation Rose

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 68.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 12,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 5,835 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236,000, down from 18,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.34. About 1.48M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 03/04/2018 – GERMANY’S IQWIG SEES NO ADDL BENEFIT IN DAPAGLIFLOZIN+METFORMIN; 17/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA: SYGMA TRIALS MET PRIMARY EFFICACY OUTCOMES; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT; 24/05/2018 – Seroquel/Seroquel XR (AstraZeneca, Kyowa Pharmaceutical) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Evidence of the Benefit That Imfinzi Can Offer Lung Cancer Patients; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca pay report rejected by 35 pct of shareholders; 16/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Presented at AACR 2018 Shows Esperance Pharmaceuticals’ EP-100 Is Synergistic with PARP Inhibitor Olaparib in Ovarian Cancer; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RECOMMENDED GRANTING A CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR CLOVIS OVARIAN CANCER DRUG RUBRACA

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $15.62. About 147,948 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MPAA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.96 million shares or 4.34% more from 20.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Alliancebernstein LP invested 0% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Private Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1.61M shares or 4.59% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Pzena Invest Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA). Invesco invested in 900,134 shares. National Inv Services Wi holds 1% or 48,220 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 8,238 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co holds 51 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability owns 6,041 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 7,326 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) for 46,212 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 37,991 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 14,450 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 30,555 are owned by Parametric Limited Liability.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 24.63 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.