Fine Capital Partners LP Decreased Scientific Games (SGMS) Holding by $3.05 Million; Panagora Asset Management Trimmed United Rentals (URI) Stake as Valuation Declined

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 152,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.79M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.42M, down from 8.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88B market cap company. The stock increased 4.72% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $20.19. About 926,295 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 64.11% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 07/03/2018 – Scientific Games Awarded Contract To Provide Arizona Lottery’s Administrative Systems Technology; 16/04/2018 – SG Digital Prepares for U.S. Sports Betting with New Jersey’s Division of Gaming Enforcement; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games: Cottle Is Currently CEO of SG Interactive; 15/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Doug Albregts as New EVP and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Gaming Division; 22/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces First-ever Installation of its New Jin Ji Bao Xi™ Asian Linked Progressive; 12/04/2018 – Scientific Games to Showcase Latest Innovation, Technology and Enhanced Digital Offering at NIGA 2018; 16/04/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES STARTS SPORTSBOOK PRODUCT REVIEW SESSIONS W/NJ; 16/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES EXCLUSIVE SUPPLIER FOR KAZAKHSTAN NATL LOTTERY; 19/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Expanded Sports Betting Platform For Swisslos; 03/04/2018 – Symphony Solutions Announces Partnership with Scientific Games Digital

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 67.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 5,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,783 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 8,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $127.61. About 1.30M shares traded or 0.58% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.11% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 12,677 shares. Penn Comm Inc has 0.15% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 4,389 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc owns 22,104 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Co owns 10 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel owns 44,547 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt stated it has 2,052 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt stated it has 18,699 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. First Personal Finance owns 154 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 27,287 are held by Matarin Cap Lc. Bankshares stated it has 19,341 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,160 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Asset Mngmt One Ltd has 0.05% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 87,676 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 0.01% or 583 shares in its portfolio. Axa owns 130,125 shares. Korea Inv Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 37,950 shares.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) by 71,869 shares to 293,212 shares, valued at $15.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) by 228,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds (NYSE:TR).

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 133.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $1.86M for 252.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.62% negative EPS growth.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.12 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Management Llc owns 14,702 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 291,174 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 227,494 shares. Swiss National Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 100,200 shares. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 99,698 shares. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 901,630 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited holds 57,372 shares. Marathon Trading Invest Management Ltd Co owns 20,976 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 11,718 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,539 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sylebra Hk, Hong Kong-based fund reported 8.62 million shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc accumulated 5.10M shares. Nomura Inc holds 524,826 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc has invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS).

