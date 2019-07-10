Fine Capital Partners LP Decreased Position in Mbia (MBI) by $878,481; Ashmore Group Plc Decreased Vale Sa (VALE) Stake by $559,273

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Vale Sa (VALE) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 43,021 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.94M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.31 million, down from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Vale Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.72B market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 16.36 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 17.99% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS COMPANY IS DELEVERAGING BUT WILL ANNOUNCE “ORGANIC EXPANSION” IN THE COMING MONTHS; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q CAPEX $890.0M; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHARE OFFERING ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR APRIL, BUT MAY BE DELAYED TO 2019 DUE TO ELECTION-YEAR; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL ANTITRUST WATCHDOG CADE APPROVES VALE-YARA FERTILIZER DEAL WITHOUT RESTRICTIONS; 03/04/2018 – VALE TO REPORT 1Q OUTPUT REPORT ON APRIL 16 BF MKT; 26/04/2018 – VALE WON’T FLOOD MARKET WITH CARAJAS HIGH-GRADE ORE: POPPINGA; 03/04/2018 – PETROS SEEN KEEPING GOOD AMOUNT OF SHRS IN VALE AFTER SALE: CEO; 18/04/2018 – Prosecutors, Samarco to ask more time for disaster’s compensation plan; 29/03/2018 – VALE SAYS FIRST INSTALLMENT OF DIVIDEND IN NEW POLICY TO BE PAID IN SEPTEMBER; 11/04/2018 – Brazil antitrust regulator to reassess Yara-Vale fertilizer deal

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 97,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7.47M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.10M, down from 7.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $839.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 422,478 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has risen 4.63% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 01/05/2018 – MBIA Gives Lynn Tilton 15 Months to Pay Zohar Debt in Bankruptcy; 07/05/2018 – MBIA HOLDERS BACK ADOPTION OF AMENDMENT TO BY-LAW; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.6% Position in MBIA; 21/05/2018 – LYNN TILTON AND MBIA WIN COURT APPROVAL OF ZOHAR SETTLEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa1 to Ballad Health’s (TN) Ser. 2018A and affirms Mountain States Health Alliance’s (TN) Baa1; outlook stable; 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $13.97 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED WITH $15.44 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 20/04/2018 – DJ MBIA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBI); 30/04/2018 – The Zohar Funds, Lynn Tilton, MBIA, and the Zohar III Noteholders Announce Resolution to Stay Litigation, Refinance and Monetiz; 19/04/2018 – MBIA Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR 69C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bankshares owns 157,000 shares. 135,539 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Highlander Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 18,188 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com stated it has 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). 422,945 were accumulated by Millennium Ltd Co. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 0% or 1.04M shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 60,786 shares or 0% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell And Associates Limited stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). First Manhattan Company stated it has 32,125 shares. Bessemer Group has invested 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Sei Invs holds 46,401 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.15% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) or 1.10 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 4,752 shares.

Analysts await Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 45.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.4 per share. VALE’s profit will be $2.92B for 5.97 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Vale S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.00% EPS growth.